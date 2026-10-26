Europe's Dual-Use Satellites Are Its Best Shield Against Hybrid Space Threats
Expert InsightsPosted on rand.org Oct 26, 2026Published in: The Resilient (October 2026)
Expert InsightsPosted on rand.org Oct 26, 2026Published in: The Resilient (October 2026)
Europe's reliance on commercial space infrastructure creates targetable overlaps, but distributed constellations like IRIS² can ensure critical services survive adversary escalation.
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