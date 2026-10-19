The Missing Link in Drug Policy: Why Whole-System Reform Is Stalling

In her independent review of drugs five years ago, Dame Carol Black delivered a warning the UK could not afford to ignore. Drug-related deaths were at a record high. Prevention, treatment and recovery services, she concluded, were “not fit for purpose and urgently need repair”.

At the heart of Dame Carol Black’s review was a call for a “whole-system approach” to alcohol and/or drug use. This means a coordinated response working across physical and mental health services, housing, employment, criminal justice and recovery support. The logic is simply that this kind of use can reflect multiple, interacting needs, and an effective response may need to be similarly multifaceted. People struggling with those issues may also be experiencing mental ill health, homelessness, unemployment and contact with the criminal justice system.

In 2021, the former government’s 10-year drug strategy ( PDF ) set out a plan focused on reducing supply, reducing demand, and rebuilding treatment and recovery systems. Backed by £780 million through the Treatment and Recovery Portfolio, ministers pledged to create a “world-class” treatment system. Three years on, progress towards a whole-system approach has been made, but the experience on the ground shows we are still a long way from this goal.

Everyone agrees on [a whole systems approach] in theory, but in practice it's blocked by how services are funded, measured, and held accountable.

A recent evaluation of the strategy, drawing on interviews and focus groups with stakeholders across national and local levels, reveals a system still deeply fragmented. Participants overwhelmingly agreed that a whole-system approach is essential to addressing the problem, but many also described how existing structures work against this aim.

Local treatment and recovery leads expressed concerns about accountability within services to ensure a whole-system approach is developed and sustained. In some areas, local leads reported that no single agency was responsible for system coordination, leading to fragmentation and duplication.

Progress towards a whole system approach has been hindered by a lack of national action, including delays in publishing action plans to improve physical and mental health for people who use drugs—the latter published in December 2025. In addition, Combating Drugs Partnerships, set up in local areas to coordinate local responses to drug-related challenges, has often missed engagement from key sectors, and treatment and recovery services have struggled to engage with physical and mental health services and social care when needed.

As one central government stakeholder put it, “the whole systems approach thing is ultimately hampered by the system”. Another was even more direct: “Everyone agrees on integration in theory, but in practice it’s blocked by how services are funded, measured, and held accountable”. These structural barriers were also evident in the absence of joint commissioning mechanisms and pooled budgets between services, meaning that they may remain siloed in terms of planning and performance metrics.

Despite the high prevalence of co-occurring mental health conditions among people in treatment, many mental health teams were also described as reluctant to engage with individuals using alcohol and/or other drugs. Some stakeholders attributed this to enduring stigma within healthcare itself.

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This is not a new problem. Research has long shown that people who use drugs frequently encounter negative attitudes from health professionals. A major review found evidence across Europe, North America and Australia that healthcare staff often viewed people who use and/or drugs as difficult, poorly motivated or even dangerous. Such attitudes do more than damage trust; they worsen outcomes. When patients feel judged or dismissed, they are less likely to engage with services, remain in treatment, or feel empowered in their recovery.

None of this means progress has been absent. Additional investment has expanded treatment capacity in many areas, and there are examples of genuinely collaborative practice across the country.

The challenge now is to share and scale up these examples, and to meaningfully address barriers that inhibit a whole-system and integrated approach to alcohol and other drugs.

There are a number of avenues for these reforms. Reducing siloes between different funding streams where possible and addressing cultural barriers and stigma across sectors need national and local leadership. The government should also publish the action plan for integrating treatment and recovery services and physical health services to address challenges across the health, mental health, and social care systems, including actions for NHS England, Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), and Integrated Care Systems. In implementing these plans, the government should address disincentives to collaborate across organisations to provide integrated care for people who use treatment and recovery services.