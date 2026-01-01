RAND Europe Space Hub

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External Engagement RESH is active in shaping space policy discussions across Europe and further afield, including speaking at events such as the EU Space Forum, UK Space Conference, Space Operations Summit, Space Symposium and the UNIDIR Outer Space Conference. We contribute regularly to parliamentary inquiries and other governmental consultations. We have also provided direct input to the United Nations Open Ended Working Group and other governance initiatives around space security, safety and sustainability.

Our Methods We implement robust traditional and innovative research methods to assess and deliver comprehensive analysis and recommendations to the European space sector. To provide a multi-disciplinary approach for our research and help better prepare for the future, we draw also on wider RAND colleagues, including the Centre for Future and Foresight Studies, or the Centre for Defence Economics and Acquisition.