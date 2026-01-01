RAND Europe Space Hub
Connecting the civil, commercial, and defence space sectors
Photo by Murat Erhan Okcu/Adobe Stock
The RAND Europe Space Hub (RESH) brings together cross-disciplinary and in-depth expertise on the European space sector as part of the global RAND Space Enterprise Initiative (RSEI). We offer high-value, relevant insight and analysis across a range of space-related topics, helping institutions and organisations improve strategic and policy outcomes now and into the future. This builds on 80 years of space-related research at RAND, stretching back to our first ever study as an organisation in 1946.
Our Mission
RESH recognises space as a fundamental part of our everyday lives. Our work provides a deep understanding of the complex issues affecting the civil, commercial, and defence space sector. Our research clients and users include national governments, militaries and space agencies across Europe and further afield, as well as EU, NATO and UN institutions.
Evidence-based Insights for an Interconnected Space Sector
RESH conducts research on a wide variety of space-related topics. Recent examples include the future uses of space, factors shaping the implementation of the UK’s National and Defence Space Strategies, research for the European Commission on support to EU space industry, analysis of the implications of emerging technology for space regulation policy, as well as evaluation studies, including the impact of member states contributions to ESA, and of the UK National Space Innovation Programme.
Policy Themes
We lead dialogues, table-top exercises, and employ cross-cutting methods in our research to explore the many aspects of civil and defence space as well as governance, policy, regulatory and security measures for tackling challenges in space. We are committed to sharing knowledge through the facilitation of multi-stakeholder conversations, including by organising and participating in conference panels, roundtables, and media outreach across the public and private sectors. Besides our reports, our work is accessible to a wider audience through the creation of podcasts, blogs and commentaries, and research summaries.
Recent Research Projects
External Engagement
RESH is active in shaping space policy discussions across Europe and further afield, including speaking at events such as the EU Space Forum, UK Space Conference, Space Operations Summit, Space Symposium and the UNIDIR Outer Space Conference. We contribute regularly to parliamentary inquiries and other governmental consultations. We have also provided direct input to the United Nations Open Ended Working Group and other governance initiatives around space security, safety and sustainability.
Our Methods
We implement robust traditional and innovative research methods to assess and deliver comprehensive analysis and recommendations to the European space sector. To provide a multi-disciplinary approach for our research and help better prepare for the future, we draw also on wider RAND colleagues, including the Centre for Future and Foresight Studies, or the Centre for Defence Economics and Acquisition.
Recent Clients and Collaborators
- Alan Turing Institute
- Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation
- École Normale Supérieure de Paris
- European Commission
- European Defence Agency
- European Parliament
- European Space Agency
- Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
- Hybrid Centre of Excellence in Helsinki
- Ipsos
- King’s College London
- Know.space
- NATO Collaborative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence
- Novaspace
- Royal College of Defence Studies
- UK Space Agency
- UK Ministry of Defence
- UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Wilton Park
Team Spotlights
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James Black
RESH Lead: Space power, military space operations, deterrence, governance and risk reduction, EU, NATO and national space policy and strategy
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Theodora Ogden
Space strategy, space law & policy, space industry, organisational management, emerging technologies, defence, future foresight
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Mélusine Lebret
Space warfare, space technologies, space policy, space traffic management, on-orbit services
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Chris Carter-Gordon
Space policy and governance, space sustainability, monitoring and evaluation, earth observation
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Marissa Martin
Space policy, space strategy, alliances, dual-use applications, emerging technologies
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Aleix Nadal Campos
UK space power, deterrence, escalation management in space, space control, space policy and strategy, space doctrine
Connect with Us
We are always on the lookout for collaborators and partnership opportunities. Please contact us so we can start a conversation.
Use this form or send an email to resh@randeurope.org.