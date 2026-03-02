Aleix Nadal Campos

Aleix Nadal Campos

Analyst

Expertise

Aleix Nadal is an analyst at RAND Europe on the Defence, Security and Justice team. His primary research interests include space power, deterrence and escalation dynamics, and the privatisation of security in new operational domains. He is a member of the RAND Europe Space Hub (RESH) team, a cross-RAND centre of excellence for space-related research. 

He holds a Ph.D. in defence studies from King's College London, where he examined the evolving posture of the Royal Air Force (RAF) on outer space since the end of the 1991 Gulf War. He has previously taught for the RAF's officers development programme on air and space power at the Joint Services Command and Staff College. Before that, Nadal worked as an intern in the European Space Policy Institute (Vienna) and the Istituto Affari Internazionali (Rome). He is a NATO Defense College NextGen Future Fellow. 

Education

Ph.D. in defence studies, King's College London; M.A. in European Studies and International Relations, Maastricht University; B.A. in economics and business administration, Universitat Pompeu Fabra

Languages

English; Catalan; Spanish; Italian

Selected Work

  • Arun Dawson; Aleix Nadal, "Concept to Combat: The Royal Air Force, Small Drones and the War in Ukraine," European Review of International Studies, 11(3), 2025
  • Raphael Lima; Linus Terhorst; Aleix Nadal, "Special issue: European Military Innovation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," European Review of International Studies, 11(3), 2025
  • Aleix Nadal, "Protect and Defend: Advancing a UK Space Architecture Based on Deterrence by Denial," Freeman Air and Space Institute Paper, 2024

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