Strategy and policy
We analyse the intersection of global strategic trends and defence strategy and policy, as well as the links to acquisition and the economy.
Trusted partners in defence economics and acquisition research
LPHOT Kyle Heller/Crown copyright 2017
RAND Europe’s Centre for Defence Economics and Acquisition (CDEA) takes a holistic approach to defence economics and acquisition, drawing on wider defence expertise, as well as multimethod teams and other policy portfolios.
Our analyses of defence economics and acquisition programmes consider the full picture—including strategy, politics, industry, and the wider policy context.
The CDEA is an independent, trusted resource for defence economics and acquisition research, providing a central hub for growing insights and expertise in the field.
We study the acquisition of equipment suitable for the wars of the future, including ways to use defence budgets as efficiently as possible.
We examine ways to efficiently spend defence budgets, as well as the wider benefits of defence expenditure, including employment and the economy.
The CDEA builds on RAND’s longstanding track record of meaningful defence research and analysis, using both tried-and-true, traditional methods and those on the cutting edge with the support of the Methods Centers at RAND.See our methods in action
RAND Europe has been in business for more than 30 years, building on RAND’s 70+ years of experience and reputation for rigorous, objective defence and defence economics research.
Part academic institution and part consultancy, RAND Europe translates research findings and evidence into practical and actionable insights with impact-focused recommendations.
We have an established reputation for independent and robust work, and a commitment to making a positive impact. And we do it all while working across geographies and cultures to provide nuanced, effective solutions.
Photo by SFIO CRACHO/Adobe Stock