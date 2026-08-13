RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative Building the foundations of European deterrence

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The RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative (REDI) conducts research into questions and challenges relating to nuclear and conventional deterrence. We work with governments, international organisations, and militaries to help European decision-makers shape new approaches to deterrence in the face of a widening spectrum of threats.

Structural global changes in the distribution of power, combined with Russia’s assertive nuclear posture and coercion, the expansion of the Chinese nuclear arsenal, and the reprioritisation and reorientation of U.S. strategy, have shifted security burdens within NATO, with France and the UK taking on a greater role in deterrence in the European context. These developments, occurring against the backdrop of emerging and rapidly evolving technologies which affect strategic stability, the deterioration of the non-proliferation regime, and a growing risk of regional nuclear conflicts have generated significant uncertainty surrounding European security. Amidst these changes and uncertainty, there is a need for new European thinking on deterrence.