RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative
Building the foundations of European deterrence
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The RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative (REDI) conducts research into questions and challenges relating to nuclear and conventional deterrence. We work with governments, international organisations, and militaries to help European decision-makers shape new approaches to deterrence in the face of a widening spectrum of threats.
Structural global changes in the distribution of power, combined with Russia’s assertive nuclear posture and coercion, the expansion of the Chinese nuclear arsenal, and the reprioritisation and reorientation of U.S. strategy, have shifted security burdens within NATO, with France and the UK taking on a greater role in deterrence in the European context. These developments, occurring against the backdrop of emerging and rapidly evolving technologies which affect strategic stability, the deterioration of the non-proliferation regime, and a growing risk of regional nuclear conflicts have generated significant uncertainty surrounding European security. Amidst these changes and uncertainty, there is a need for new European thinking on deterrence.
Our mission
REDI’s core mission is to contribute to the development of European approaches to nuclear and conventional deterrence, and to provide the foundation for a European theory of deterrence.
How we work
With offices in the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium, and decades of experience working with both nuclear and non-nuclear governments across the continent, RAND Europe is uniquely placed within Europe to contribute to the development of European approaches to deterrence, and a broader European theory of deterrence. We bring to bear our expertise on these critical questions through policy analysis, scenario-building, workshops, and wargaming.
What we do
Recent projects
Research and commentary
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Connect with us
We are always on the lookout for collaborators and partnership opportunities. Please contact us via this form so we can start a conversation.