Inadvertent nuclear escalation risks in NATO’s conventional deterrence of Russia

What is the issue?

Modern conventional warfare is built on a systems-of-systems approach that emphasises speed, persistent surveillance, and networked military capabilities. However, the complexity of these modern systems makes it difficult to distinguish actions in the conventional domain from those in the nuclear domain.

This project explores potential inadvertent escalation risks during a conventional conflict between NATO and Russia arising from the increasing conventional-nuclear entanglement between advanced conventional weapons and their Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) enablers on the one hand, and nuclear weapons, their delivery systems and enablers on the other hand.

How are we helping?

Through the project, RAND Europe applies lessons from the Cold War European theatre and the Western Pacific theatre to the current NATO-Russia European context, to highlight escalation risks for UK and NATO policymakers and experts. It does so by taking both NATO European and Russian sources into account.

Beyond re-examining once again relevant policy and conceptual issues, the project uses scenario-building exercises and experiential wargaming to sensitise current and future generations of UK and NATO policymakers to the risks of conventional-nuclear escalation. It also builds capacity among a new generation of UK analysts who will have to grapple with research and policy issues that defy the previously siloed approaches that kept conventional issues separate from nuclear issues.

Seminar Series: Rethinking Nuclear Deterrence in the Third Nuclear Age As part of this project, RAND Europe has launched a seminar series for 2025, with a second year of programming in development for 2026. This series will explore the historical roots and core concepts of nuclear deterrence and strategy, as well as ongoing and future developments with emerging technologies, conventional military planning, intensifying geopolitical competition and nuclear multipolarity. Aimed at early- to mid-career researchers, civilian policymakers, and military planners, the series offers a platform for intellectual exchange, historical foundations and fresh perspectives, and practical insight into today’s most pressing deterrence challenges. Each session will include: Expert presentations from RAND specialists and leading external voices

Open discussion and knowledge-sharing across disciplines

Exploration of contemporary and foundational deterrence issues. This series is organised by RAND Europe and supported by the UK Defence Nuclear Organisation (DNO). Session One: Foundations of Nuclear Deterrence: concepts, logics, and paradoxes The opening session of the RAND Europe Nuclear Deterrence Seminar Series took place on 11 June 2025, hosted by Dr. Paul van Hooft. Laying the groundwork for deeper dives in future seminars, it introduced the core concepts and strategic debates that shape nuclear deterrence thinking. It explored how nuclear weapons transformed global security, U.S. grand strategy and European defence, covering foundational ideas like strategic stability, second-strike capability and the stability–instability paradox. Session Two: Nuclear Strategy by Consensus: NATO and Nuclear Weapons, 1949-2025 The second session of the RAND Europe Nuclear Deterrence Seminar Series took place on 9 July 2025, hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Michaels. This seminar traced the evolution of NATO’s nuclear strategy from the Alliance’s founding in 1949 through to the present day. It examined key Cold War debates and decisions, post-Cold War drawdown, the strategic reawakening following 2014, and the enduring continuity in NATO’s nuclear posture. It concluded with reflections on future challenges and directions for the Alliance’s deterrence strategy. Session Three: US Nuclear Deterrence Strategy: Legacy Concepts in a New Era Held on 17 September 2025 and hosted by Dr. Brad Roberts, this session traced the evolution of U.S. nuclear deterrence strategy from the Cold War to today’s multidomain challenges. The discussion assessed how traditional concepts address emerging threats, including China’s rise, Russian and North Korean advances, and the persistence of multipolar rivalry. The seminar concluded with reflections on the need for renewed strategic adaptation. Session Four: Is France ready for the third nuclear age? On 1 October 2025, Héloïse Fayet led a seminar examining French nuclear doctrine, its historical foundations, and current debates over its role in European security. The session explored France’s independent deterrent, its adaptation to changing threats, and the implications of shifting U.S. and Russian postures for the credibility and future of French nuclear policy. Session Five: British Nuclear Doctrine: Origins and Implementation Prof. Matthew Jones hosted the fifth session on 15 October 2025, focusing on the development of British nuclear strategy. The seminar highlighted key concepts shaping UK policy, including ‘independence in concert’ with allies, the ‘second centre of decision’ rationale, and evolving national criteria for deterrence, with particular attention to the Cold War period. Session Six: China’s Changing Nuclear Forces: Capabilities, Doctrine, and Risks in a Future Conflict The sixth session, held on 29 October 2025 and hosted by Dr. Fiona Cunningham, explored China’s nuclear doctrine and forces since 1964. The seminar addressed motivations behind China’s recent buildup, the risks of inadvertent escalation in a US-China conflict, and ongoing challenges in bilateral risk reduction and cooperation.

Project Team