Towards a new framework for nuclear deterrence in Europe

Amid renewed Russian belligerence and a pattern of nuclear threats, and against the backdrop of transatlantic burden-shifting between the United States and European NATO Allies, the UK and France—as Europe’s two nuclear powers—have an opportunity to shape the future framework of nuclear deterrence in Europe.
This study seeks to inform that effort by mapping how non-nuclear European NATO Allies perceive the following:
- Russia’s evolving nuclear policy, through an analysis of the revised ‘Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence,’ issued in November 2024.
- The role of the UK and French nuclear deterrents within NATO’s current nuclear posture.
The research team employed a qualitative multi-method approach, combining a literature review, scenario development and scenario-based research interviews with 18 European non-governmental researchers and think tankers from 10 European NATO Allies to explore perceptions of the two themes outlined above. Using hypothetical crisis scenarios, the study also examines future dilemmas about NATO’s nuclear posture and the UK and French roles therein.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.