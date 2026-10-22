As Europe’s two nuclear powers, the UK and France can shape the future framework of nuclear deterrence in Europe. This study explores how non-nuclear European NATO Allies perceive Russia’s nuclear policy and the role of UK and France within NATO’s nuclear posture, both today and in hypothetical crisis scenarios. The report also presents six conceptual questions that should guide discussions of a future framework for nuclear deterrence in Europe.

Towards a new framework for nuclear deterrence in Europe

European perceptions of Russian nuclear policy and the role of the UK and France in NATO's nuclear posture

Artur Honich, Thomas Kenchington, Ondrej Palicka

ResearchPublished Oct 22, 2026

This research was sponsored by the Nuclear Deterrence Fund of the UK Ministry of Defence.

Amid renewed Russian belligerence and a pattern of nuclear threats, and against the backdrop of transatlantic burden-shifting between the United States and European NATO Allies, the UK and France—as Europe’s two nuclear powers—have an opportunity to shape the future framework of nuclear deterrence in Europe.

This study seeks to inform that effort by mapping how non-nuclear European NATO Allies perceive the following:

  1. Russia’s evolving nuclear policy, through an analysis of the revised ‘Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence,’ issued in November 2024.
  2. The role of the UK and French nuclear deterrents within NATO’s current nuclear posture.

The research team employed a qualitative multi-method approach, combining a literature review, scenario development and scenario-based research interviews with 18 European non-governmental researchers and think tankers from 10 European NATO Allies to explore perceptions of the two themes outlined above. Using hypothetical crisis scenarios, the study also examines future dilemmas about NATO’s nuclear posture and the UK and French roles therein.

Key Takeaways

The report provides a baseline of European perceptions to inform the future implementation of the Northwood Declaration and France’s ‘forward deterrence’ initiative.

  • US-centric thinking on the ‘how’ of extended deterrence shapes how British and French nuclear contributions are assessed (e.g. arsenal size, flexibility of response options, employment thresholds). This creates an opportunity for the UK to articulate its own approach to extended deterrence more clearly and deepen dialogue with non-nuclear Allies on the deterrence effects it seeks to achieve and how.
  • In contrast, France’s ‘forward deterrence’ does not extend nuclear guarantees. Its success will depend on developing tangible forms of cooperation that expand options for escalation management and further complicate Russia’s strategic calculus.
  • Non-nuclear European Allies may expect the UK and France to take a more forward-leaning role in crisis response and managing escalation against Russia, given the greater freedom of action their nuclear deterrents could provide.

Key points on Russia’s revised nuclear policy:

  • The 2024 ‘Fundamentals of State Policy’ expanded and clarified the conditions for the use of Russian nuclear weapons in response to various conventional threats, and elevated Belarus’s role.
  • Often labelled ‘nuclear doctrine’, the document is more accurately understood as a statement of declaratory policy and should not be read as prescribing automatic action. It did not set out posture or force structure changes, though it does shape the political context for possible future adjustments.
  • The document’s signalling function was intended to intimidate the West, discourage continued support for Ukraine and induce caution during any future crisis.

Recommendations

The report proposes six conceptual questions with a list of illustrative options to guide discussions on the future of nuclear deterrence in Europe:

  • What are the overall strategic objective(s) for a future nuclear deterrence posture in Europe?
  • What nuclear and conventional missions are necessary to achieve the strategic objective(s)?
  • What force attributes are required to perform the identified missions?
  • Which elements of the strategic objective(s) can only be delivered through nuclear weapons, and what should those capabilities look like?
  • What enabling frameworks and strategic posture are needed to develop, organise and employ those capabilities, and where could UK–France coordination and/or cooperation with non-nuclear European Allies add value?
  • How can the UK and France ensure that the selected strategy, posture and capabilities have i) a credible deterrence effect on adversaries, and ii) a credible assurance effect on Allies?

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Honich, Artur, Thomas Kenchington, and Ondrej Palicka, Towards a new framework for nuclear deterrence in Europe: European perceptions of Russian nuclear policy and the role of the UK and France in NATO's nuclear posture. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA3964-1.html.
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