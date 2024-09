Our purpose

As health treatments, diagnostics, technologies and healthcare systems evolve, so do practitioners’ abilities to provide better care. But delivering high-quality care will require more than simply developing innovations. Healthcare leaders will need to ensure innovative care is also safe, affordable, equitable and accessible to populations across the world, within a conducive policy and regulatory environment.

RAND Europe’s healthcare innovation, industry and policy portfolio is dedicated to bringing multidisciplinary research, analysis, expertise and innovative methods to help navigate major policy and innovation challenges and shape the future of healthcare.