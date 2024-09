Our work examines the individual and societal burdens of disease and identifies areas for improvement in diverse clinical and geographical areas. We frequently identify areas where innovation can help to reduce these burdens, and recommend next steps for decisionmakers.

Examining the impacts of cancer

To gain a holistic perspective on the value of innovation, RAND Europe has examined the burden of cancer on patients and society. Our projects have considered diverse types of impacts including health, quality-of-life, societal and economic impacts of brain and breast cancers, and identified areas where healthcare systems need to build capacity to better engage with treatment-related decisionmaking.

Identifying the burden of multiple sclerosis

Research often considers the impact of disease on individual patients and healthcare services, but less so on those providing support such as carers and families. We examined these wider impacts in the context of multiple sclerosis.

Managing atrial fibrillation

Managing major chronic diseases is a collective effort. We have worked with clients to better understand how different stakeholders can work together to tackle key population health burdens of our time. One example is our work in the area of atrial fibrillation.

Sharing healthcare data safely and beneficially

Our work has identified actions that policymakers and decisionmakers can take to help create environments for the safe, secure and publicly acceptable use and reuse of health data across diverse clinical and disease areas.

Focusing on less common diseases

We are helping identify opportunities for improving healthcare and patient wellbeing in both major chronic disease areas and in the area of more rare diseases, like central diabetes insipidus where the number of patients affected may be comparatively lower, but where their wellbeing is significantly impacted.

Estimating the costs of disease

Quantifying the economic burden of disease is an important part of understanding the burden of disease on society, together with research that considers clinical, wellbeing-related and wider societal impacts on patients, carers and healthcare systems. Our research into the costs of nocturia and into the costs of physical inactivity are examples of our efforts to contribute to a better understanding of the economic burden of disease.

