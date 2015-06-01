The Future of Anticoagulation for Management of Atrial Fibrillation

Background

The heart arrhythmia atrial fibrillation (AF) is a widespread condition that is more common in elderly patients and brings an increased risk of stroke. AF management is complicated by a number of factors including high numbers of undiagnosed patients, and varying understanding of the disease among healthcare professionals and patients.

These issues, combined with the complex web of treatment protocols and reimbursement regimes in Europe, make it difficult to know what will be the most effective approaches for addressing the increasing public burden posed by AF. As populations age, AF is becoming increasingly prevalent.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia

AF prevalence increases with age and 18% of the population over the age of 85 is affected

By 2050 it is expected that in some European countries, nearly 40% of the population will be over the age of 60

of the world’s population is affected

The total cost burden of AF in the EU is approximately €26 - 30 bn

AF prevalence among adults over the age of 55 in the EU is expected to double from 8.8 to 17.9 million between 2010 and 2060

Aims and Goals

This project set out to assess the current landscape and challenges for the management of AF in Europe, and explore how this landscape could evolve, focusing on six countries in Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The two main goals of the study were to:

Develop an evidence-base on the current reality of AF-related anticoagulation management in these six countries Develop an understanding of actions that could be taken today to improve the outlook for future AF management

Methods

The research was guided by a steering committee made up of experts in cardiology and other areas from across Europe. The study consisted of:

A comprehensive literature review and a rapid evidence assessment

60 key informant interviews with healthcare professionals, patient representatives and policymakers / influencers

with healthcare professionals, patient representatives and policymakers / influencers Development of three future scenarios and in-depth discussions with the project steering committee about the risks and opportunities associated with each

Findings

As for many chronic conditions, in the context of AF, there is a need to promote general cardiovascular health and increase awareness and education about the condition. In addition, as new therapies have become available (e.g. new oral anticoagulants in the case of AF), there has been uneven adoption across different parts of the health system. Prescribing behaviours and rules on reimbursement do not always reflect clinical guidance and emerging evidence. Finally, many patients with AF have multiple health issues, creating challenges for AF management.

Several issues set AF apart from some other chronic conditions. As many AF patients are asymptomatic, they do not know that they have the condition, which means that many go undiagnosed until they have a stroke or symptoms develop. And patients on anticoagulation drugs may not feel different when on the drugs and so patients may be less likely to comply with drug regimes.

Recommendations

Short-term:

Improve AF awareness among the public and policymakers

Support education about AF management for HCPs and patients

Maintain engagement in AF-related research across the health services

Longer-term: