Resilience and Foresight Forum: Europe’s Security Crisis Wargame

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How prepared is Europe to respond to a major security crisis, and what role can industry, institutions and allies play in strengthening resilience before one unfolds?

This fast-paced wargame and foresight exercise places participants in a fictional scenario in which NATO Europe faces the prospect of a Russian attack within four years. Working in small teams representing key sectors and institutions, such as defence industry, logistics, NATO and others, participants will make strategic choices to improve preparedness, support deterrence and strengthen the ability to respond to disruption.

Along the way, teams will be encouraged to challenge assumptions, weigh trade-offs and consider how choices made today could shape resilience tomorrow. They will negotiate at key moments and respond to unexpected developments, such as natural disasters, conflicts beyond Europe, sabotage and other forms of hybrid pressure. The exercise will surface critical dependencies, competing priorities and the practical challenges of coordinating action across sectors.

The session focuses on preparedness, resilience and decision-making rather than military operations. No specialist knowledge is required.

About the Resilience and Foresight Forum The Resilience and Foresight Forum is RAND Europe’s membership network for organisations that want to better anticipate change, test assumptions, and strengthen decision-making under uncertainty. It combines expert-led foresight workshops, wargames, roundtables, and conferences to help members work through live questions on geopolitical risk, economic security, regulation, and technology. With regular sessions throughout the year, get in touch to explore what membership could look like for you. Learn more