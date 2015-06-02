Report
The future of anticoagulation management in atrial fibrillation in Europe
Jun 1, 2015
Facts and Figures
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.7 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
From a RAND Europe Research Report
The report aims were to assess the current landscape and challenges for the management of AF in Europe, and explore how this landscape could evolve. It focused on six focus countries in Europe; Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.
The two main goals of the study were to:
Research included a comprehensive literature review supported by 60 key informant interviews with healthcare professionals, patient representatives, policymakers/influencers to assess the current landscape and future of AF.
Findings were analysed based on PESTLE factors (political, economic, social, technological, legal, environmental), and population trends.
This allowed the development and exploration of future scenarios, as well as short term and long term recommendations.
All of these activities were carried out with feedback and input from a Steering Committee made up of 10 experts in cardiology and related areas from the six European focus countries. The research focused on the role of anticoagulation for the prevention of AF-related stroke in six key European countries; Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.3
Representing professional and patient perspectives, the committee guided research, consideration of future scenarios and shaping of recommendations to improve the outlook for AF.3
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
The Future of Anticoagulation Initiative was funded by Daiichi Sankyo Europe
This infographic relates to work done by RAND Europe (www.rand.org/randeurope) for the Future of Anticoagulation Initiative funded by Daiichi Sankyo Europe and documented in The Future of anticoagulation management in atrial fibrillation in Europe. An assessment of today's challenges with recommendations for the future, by Catherine Lichten, Sophie Castle-Clarke, Catriona Manville, Veronika Horvath, Enora Robin, Joachim Krapels, Sarah Parks, Megan Sim, Olga van Zijverden and Joanna Chataway, RR-1053-UKRF, 2015. Further details about the project are available at www.rand.org/randeurope/research/projects/future-of-anticoagulation.html
1 Krijthe, B.P., et al. 2013. 'Projections on the number of individuals with atrial fibrillation in the European Union from 2000 to 2060.' European Heart Journal 34(35): 2746-51.
2 Camm, J.A., et al. 2012. '2012 focused update of the ESC Guidelines for the management of atrial fibrillation: An update of the 2010 ESC Guidelines for the management of atrial fibrillation.' European Heart Journal 33: 2719-47.
3 Lichten, C., Castle-Clarke, S., Manville, C., Horvath, V., Robin, E., Krapels, J., Parks, S., Sim, M., van Zijverden, O., Chataway, J. (2015). The future of anticoagulation management in atrial fibrillation in Europe: An assessment of today's challenges with recommendations for the future. Rand Corporation.
Date of preparation: May 2015
Job code: EDX/15/0081
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.