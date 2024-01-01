Access to innovative healthcare and payment models

Innovative treatments and solutions can only deliver benefits when patients have access to them. RAND Europe works to provide practical and actionable recommendations for improving the access and uptake of beneficial innovations, and for nurturing healthcare systems where this can happen in a safe and scalable way.

Aligning supply and demand of innovation

One of the key challenges healthcare systems face is to align investment into innovation and the supply of much needed innovation with areas for which there is demand and willingness to pay. RAND Europe’s research is helping to address the disconnects between supply and demand.

Enabling the adoption of healthcare innovations

The UK's NHS is under pressure to meet the growing and changing demand for healthcare services with limited resources. Innovation provides opportunities to respond creatively and effectively to growing demands on healthcare systems. We helped policymakers to identify actions that can help build more receptive innovation environments in the NHS.

Enabling regulatory innovation

RAND researchers provide thought leadership on emerging regulatory challenges and opportunities associated with technologies that have the potential to improve health and wellbeing. See our recent commentary on software as a medical device and on the microbiome.

Exploring innovative payment models

Those who pay for new medicines, diagnostics and vaccines are increasingly interested in paying for an outcome in the real world. Our recent work has tackled this important issue and considered when outcome-based payments may be appropriate to use and what is needed to make them a reality in the NHS.

Understanding fee systems for medicine assessment and pharmacovigilance

Ensuring that medicines are safe and effective requires them to go through robust assessment processes prior to their approval. It also requires that medicines are monitored for their safety after they have been licensed for use — this is the practice of pharmacovigilance. RAND Europe has helped policymakers understand the effectiveness and efficiency of the fee system that is used for medicine assessment and pharmacovigilance in Europe.

Understanding the financial landscape that supports life sciences research and development

Governments recognise the importance of the life sciences industry for addressing major population health needs as well as for bringing economic growth and employment opportunities. RAND Europe is working with partners to better understand the financing of pharmaceutical research and development, all of which has implications for policymaking to support life sciences innovation and for ensuring affordable and equitable access to new medicines.

Accelerating access to innovation

Timely access to healthcare innovation is key for achieving desired patient outcomes, saving lives and supporting effective healthcare systems. Our work has examined international efforts to support more rapid access to innovation, with a goal of understanding what works and identifying the strengths and limitations of different policy incentives.

Diversity, equity and inclusion in innovation

RAND is committed to advancing thinking on tackling inequalities in biomedical and health research and innovation.