Helping support the development and adoption of novel diagnostics tests for cancer: the unexplored potential in target product profiles for oncology

Photo by Sidekick/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

Detecting and diagnosing cancer early can help improve patient prognosis and is a key goal of efforts to tackle cancer internationally. In the United Kingdom, policymakers have set out an ambition to increase the proportion of cancers diagnosed early from approximately 50% to 75% by 2028 (NHS Long Term Plan, 2019). Such efforts can be supported by the development and adoption of improved diagnostic tests.

There is unexplored potential in diagnostic Target Product Profiles (TPPs) to provide greater clarity on unmet needs and specifications to innovators on the types of diagnostic tests for different cancers that need to be developed, and in doing so to help align supply of much needed innovation with demand.

Diagnostic TPPs are documents which support the development and assessment of new diagnostic technologies/products by providing clear specifications on the types of features a novel test needs to have in order to address specific unmet health needs within a target population. They can include information about the technology/product itself and about the context in which the technology/product will be used, in order to help ensure a good fit of the product and the use context (for example as it relates to patient care pathway-related requirements). Diagnostic TPPs have been developed for other areas such as infectious diseases but are not yet prominent in oncology.

How are we helping?

Cancer Research UK has commissioned RAND Europe, working in collaboration with the Office of Health Economics (OHE), to conduct a project to advance practical knowledge on approaches to developing diagnostic Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for cancer and on desired TPP features.