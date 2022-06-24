Understanding the financial ecosystem surrounding the development of medicines

sharaku1216/Adobe Stock

To enable governments to make more informed policy decisions that optimise value for their citizens, while at the same time appropriately reimbursing innovators, researchers explored the evidence base on how medicines R&D is financed and how this may evolve in the future.

What is the issue?

Governments recognise the importance of the biopharmaceutical industry to address major population health needs as well as to bring economic growth and employment opportunities. Understanding the financing of medicines R&D can help support innovation as well as efforts to ensure affordable and equitable access to the benefits of healthcare innovation by healthcare systems and populations globally.

While there are numerous publications on the phases of medicines R&D and on overall levels of investment, detailed analysis of financial value creation and decision-making around investments are scarce. Understanding how R&D is financed across the value chain and what influences investment decisions and financial transactions can enable governments to make more informed policy decisions that optimise value for their citizens.

How did we help?

RAND Europe collaborated with Strategies in Regulated Markets (SiRM) and LEK Consulting on a study which aimed to establish a more detailed and nuanced understanding of how medicines R&D is financed, where investments and transactions occur and between whom and how value is created. This international project was commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport.

The research team conducted a review of the literature, analysis of proprietary databases providing financial information, interviews and a future-focused scenario workshop with a range of stakeholders (e.g. public, private and not-for-profit investors, medicines developers, academics, regulators and policymakers). The outputs from this project can be useful for future scientific research and contribute to an objective basis for further dialogue on the functioning of the financial ecosystem surrounding the development of medicines.

Key Findings