Good decisions require good evidence and, as ever, our goal is to provide policymakers with the objective, high-quality research and analysis needed to develop effective, lasting solutions. In 2022 we tackled a range of existing and emerging issues, including the security risks of research collaboration with Chinese partners, the complex factors influencing medicines R&D financing, the potentially transformative impact of quantum technology in the life sciences, and actions to support disadvantaged groups obtain green jobs as economies transform.

