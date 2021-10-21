RAND Europe hosts 'How do we build a resilient society?' at Cambridge Festival 2022

Cat McShane/RAND

A crisis event can take many forms, whether that be a flash flood, global pandemic or a cyberattack on critical infrastructure. No matter the size or shape, events like these can have devastating consequences for all involved. So, how do we prepare for these sorts of shocks and rebuild, recover and 'bounce back' afterwards?

At this in-person panel discussion at the Cambridge Festival 2022, RAND researcher Rebecca Lucas was joined by speakers Sir Ian Andrews, vice-chairman of the National Preparedness Commission (NPC) and former Ministry of Defence second permanent secretary, and Stephen Baker, chief executive of East Suffolk Council and a commissioner for the NPC. The speakers discussed how all of society, from national decision makers to emergency services, the UK's Armed Forces and the public, can work together in the endeavour to bolster societal resilience.

Following the presentations, the audience engaged with the presenters in a lively Q&A session. Topics covered included how to get community support for the kind of spending needed to ensure resilience, the role of culture in how we approach societal resilience and how every individual can play a part in their community to raise awareness.

The event was moderated by Ben Caves, a senior RAND Europe research leader in defence and security.