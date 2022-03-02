Diagnosis, treatment and management of central diabetes insipidus

Monkey Business Images/Adobe Stock

Researchers examined care pathways for patients with CDI, identifying the factors that influence the diagnosis, treatment and management of patients with CDI, as well as areas to consider that may improve the quality of care that patients receive, and patient outcomes.

What is the issue?

Central diabetes insipidus (CDI) is a rare condition, affecting 1 in 25,000 people, which impacts patients’ quality of life and usually requires long-term care. It occurs if the body is unable to produce appropriate amounts of arginine vasopressin (AVP, also known as antidiuretic hormone), which can result in extreme thirst and excessive urination. Other symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, low blood pressure and increased heart rate related to dehydration, and excessive sodium in the blood — a direct consequence of CDI.

CDI can occur for several reasons, including traumatic injury to the brain, such as from a brain tumour or surgery, or as a genetic condition.

The evidence on how to care for both adult and paediatric patients with this condition is highly fragmented and there is a need for better understanding of challenges to patient care and how they can be addressed.

How did we help?

RAND Europe was commissioned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals to conduct an independent project looking at care pathways for patients with CDI, the challenges to patient care and improvement opportunities.

Our research focused on identifying the factors that influence the diagnosis, treatment and management of patients with CDI, including how COVID-19 might have impacted delivery of care, and areas to consider in efforts to improve the quality of care that patients receive, and patient outcomes.

RAND Europe conducted a narrative literature review, interviews and workshops with clinical experts and interviews with patient representatives to inform the research findings.

What did we find?

Our findings, published by the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, show there are various challenges to diagnosing CDI and opportunities to improve patient care.