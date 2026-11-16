What is the issue?

Recent research has provided valuable insights on the characteristics of the veteran community, including slightly higher rates of disability among veterans compared with non-veterans of a similar age and gender, and substantially higher rates of unpaid caring responsibilities. However, significant evidence gaps remain, particularly around financial wellbeing, housing, pensions, and the care that veterans themselves receive. The Royal British Legion has commissioned RAND Europe to analyse the Family Resources Survey to help address these gaps and build a fuller picture of the experiences and support needs of the veteran community across Great Britain.

How are we helping?

This project aims to build a robust, up-to-date evidence base on the wellbeing, experiences and support needs of the veteran community in Great Britain, covering household composition, health, disability, financial wellbeing, caring (both given and received), housing, pensions, benefits, employment, education and childcare.

This project analyses the 2023/24 and 2024/25 waves of the Family Resources Survey, an annual UK government survey of 16,000 households that collects detailed information on income, benefits, housing, debt, savings, caring responsibilities, disability and health. Since 2023/24, the survey has asked whether respondents have previously served in the UK Armed Forces, identifying around 1,000 veterans each year, as well as their partners and children.

We will use descriptive statistics to estimate how common different experiences and characteristics are among veterans, their partners and children, covering 12 topics including health, disability, financial wellbeing, caring, housing, pensions, benefits, employment, education and childcare. We will then use statistical (regression) modelling to compare veterans with similar non-veterans – accounting for differences such as age and gender – and to explore how experiences vary within the veteran community, for example by age, gender or region.

The research will provide several key benefits. It will address longstanding evidence gaps, particularly around financial wellbeing, housing security, pensions and care received by veterans. By analysing the survey at the household level, it will also help characterise veteran households more broadly, including partners and children. The research may also reveal previously ‘hidden’ groups, such as children of veterans living outside the veteran's household.

Where relevant, findings will be compared against the 2021 England and Wales Census and 2022 Scotland Census, to test whether patterns identified elsewhere (e.g. rates of disability and unpaid caring) are corroborated by a second, more recent data source. The research will also help demonstrate the value of ‘asking the question’ to identify members of the Armed Forces community in large-scale national surveys and administrative data, providing new sources of detailed information beyond the Census.

Together, these insights will support the Royal British Legion's strategic planning, service delivery and policy influencing on behalf of the Armed Forces community, and will be published and shared for use across the wider sector.