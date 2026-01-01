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The RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum is an invitation-only event that brings together policymakers, researchers, and leaders from across the UK and Europe to explore one of the central tensions shaping UK policy today: the pull between national necessity and regional and local choice.

Reflecting RAND Europe's mission to support better decisionmaking through rigorous, independent, and cross-disciplinary research, the event examines what devolution means in practice, what should be devolved, how far, and whether the evidence base is keeping pace with the shift in power. Discussions consider how this tension plays out across health and social care, education, employment, defence, and national security, drawing on international comparisons to test what other systems can teach the UK.

Across a day of plenaries, focused sessions, and workshops, including contributions from our Data Science Lab and our Centre for Futures and Foresight Studies, participants will explore how integrated evidence can guide decisions on where power should sit and how it should be used well.

The day will conclude with closing reflections, followed by a networking reception. Please reach out to our events team to find out more on events-re@randeurope.org.

agenda

For more information, contact us at events-re@randeurope.org.