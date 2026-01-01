Agenda: Impact and Innovation Forum
Monday 25 January 2027
- 08:45
- Registration and Networking Breakfast
- 09:30
- Opening Welcome
- 09:40
- Scene-Setting: National Necessity, Regional Decisions
- 10:20
- Societal Resilience: Who Holds the Line?
- 11:00
- Morning Break
- 11:30
- Parallel Sessions
- A - Defence, Industry, and the Devolution Question
- B - Health and Social Care: What Devolution Actually Changes
- 12:30
- Lunch
- 13:30
- Parallel Sessions
- C - Devolution and the UK's International Standing
- D - How Far Can Devolution Go? Learning from International Examples
- 14:45
- Afternoon Break
- 15:15
- From Proof of Concept to Practice
- 16:15
- What the Evidence Means for Action
- 16:45
- Closing Remarks
- 17:00
- Evening reception
Contact
For questions about the event, please contact RAND Europe Events.