Agenda: Impact and Innovation Forum

Monday 25 January 2027

08:45
Registration and Networking Breakfast
09:30
Opening Welcome
09:40
Scene-Setting: National Necessity, Regional Decisions
10:20
Societal Resilience: Who Holds the Line?
11:00
Morning Break
11:30
Parallel Sessions
  • A - Defence, Industry, and the Devolution Question
  • B - Health and Social Care: What Devolution Actually Changes
12:30
Lunch
13:30
Parallel Sessions
  • C - Devolution and the UK's International Standing
  • D - How Far Can Devolution Go? Learning from International Examples
14:45
Afternoon Break
15:15
From Proof of Concept to Practice
16:15
What the Evidence Means for Action
16:45
Closing Remarks
17:00
Evening reception

Contact

For questions about the event, please contact RAND Europe Events.