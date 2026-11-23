Post-Script
How to Deliver on NATO 3.0
CommentaryPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: Orbis website (November 2026)
How to Deliver on NATO 3.0
CommentaryPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: Orbis website (November 2026)
In July, I argued that the core elements of NATO 3.0—continued transatlantic partnership, a reduced US security role in Europe, allies taking the lead on regional security, and an attempt to stabilize NATO-Russia ties—serve US interests. I also argued that actual retrenchment had been modest and that several US policies were delaying or undercutting NATO 3.0’s goals. Pressuring allies to make territorial concessions, interfering in allies’ domestic politics, imposing tariffs on the EU and UK, and launching another war in the Middle East were eroding perceptions of shared transatlantic interests, complicating European rearmament, undermining European unity, and delaying US posture changes. Since July, there have been some positive developments, but tensions remain between the administration’s vision for NATO 3.0 and its other foreign policy priorities.
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