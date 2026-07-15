How to Deliver on NATO 3.0
CommentaryPosted on rand.org Jul 15, 2026Published in: Orbis website (2026)
CommentaryPosted on rand.org Jul 15, 2026Published in: Orbis website (2026)
The Trump administration’s “NATO 3.0” concept calls for European allies to assume primary responsibility for their own conventional defense while the United States redirects resources to other priorities and pursues diplomacy with Russia. Unfortunately, the administration’s pursuit of other goals is undercutting this vision. Washington has sought territorial concessions from allies, imposed tariffs, weighed in on allies’ domestic politics, and engaged in operations against Iran that depend on a robust US military presence in Europe. Collectively, these policies have eroded the perception of shared interests needed for continued partnership, added friction to European rearmament, and delayed US posture changes. To promote NATO 3.0, Washington should abandon these competing objectives, continue to reduce the US military’s role in the region, and adjust force structure to redirect resources to higher priorities.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.