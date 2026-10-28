The second Trump administration has taken initial steps to retrench from Europe—that is, to reduce U.S. commitments to NATO allies and military presence in Europe. The authors of this report examine how four key NATO allies are likely to respond to further, but still limited, U.S. retrenchment from Europe and how the United States can maintain a partnership with Europe while reducing the U.S. military role there.

This research was made possible by the Stand Together Trust and Peter Richards.

How France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom Might Adapt to Alternative U.S. Approaches

This is a prepublication version. It has completed RAND's research quality-assurance process but has not been finalized. The final version is forthcoming.

Topline As U.S. retrenchment from Europe gets underway, allies’ reactions will hinge on the manner in which Washington pulls back.

The Trump administration has taken initial steps to retrench from Europe—that is, to reduce U.S. commitments to NATO allies and U.S. military presence in Europe. These steps include modestly reducing peacetime presence and the forces the United States commits to make available to NATO in a crisis. As Washington weighs how much more and how quickly to pull back, a critical factor to consider is how key allies will respond. RAND researchers analyzed how four NATO allies—France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom—are likely to react to different approaches to U.S. retrenchment.

Key Takeaways

The manner of U.S. retrenchment matters. A coordinated, gradual drawdown would likely lead allies to preserve security ties with Washington; a sudden, large-scale withdrawal could cause allies to accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on U.S. arms. U.S. transactionalism could divide allies. Allies’ diverse responses to U.S. use of presence and commitments to reward and punish individual states could create fissures that undermine regional cooperation. The associated U.S. policy toward Russia matters, too. U.S. pursuit of a détente with Russia that does not prioritize European security could lead allies to reduce cooperation with the United States, such as by curtailing intelligence-sharing. The four allies are unlikely to align with Russia or China. All four countries see Russia as a threat and view China's interests as misaligned with their own. No structural conditions exist for aligning with a rival power, regardless of how the United States retrenches.

Recommendations

To implement NATO 3.0 or a similar framework: Develop and share long-term plans with allies for reductions in U.S. peacetime presence, crisis contributions, and force structure, so allies can phase their investments more effectively.

Take concrete steps to execute that plan over time as conditions allow, helping allies sustain political momentum on defense spending.

Encourage deeper regional cooperation among European allies, since no single ally can fill the role the United States currently plays.

Accept that a more self-sufficient Europe may have fewer capabilities available for missions outside the continent.

Support allies’ economic growth rather than adding headwinds, such as tariffs.

Work with allies toward a durable ceasefire in Ukraine; at minimum, establish a process for European input, since European contributions will likely be needed for any deal Ukraine can accept.

Methodology RAND researchers used three complementary sources to anticipate how France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom might respond to changes in U.S. retrenchment policy, economic policy toward allies, and policy toward Russia. The research team drew on applied lessons from historical cases of alliance retrenchment, analysis of public debates and official documents from each ally in 2025 and 2026, and interviews with allied policymakers and subject-matter experts conducted in mid-2025. The approach aimed to isolate the effects of U.S. policy choices while accounting for each ally’s unique domestic political and economic circumstances.

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Prepublication

Prepublication Year: 2026

2026 Pages: 130

130 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5006-1

https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5006-1 Document Number: RR-A5006-1 Citation RAND Style Manual Priebe, Miranda, Stephanie Pezard, Anna M. Dowd, James Black, Paul van Hooft, Clara de Lataillade, Zachary Burdette, Daniel Cebul, Nathaniel Edenfield, and Scott Behmer, Anticipating Allies’ Responses to U.S. Retrenchment from Europe: How France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom Might Adapt to Alternative U.S. Approaches, RAND Corporation, RR-A5006-1, 2026. As of October 28, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5006-1.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Priebe, Miranda, Stephanie Pezard, Anna M. Dowd, James Black, Paul van Hooft, Clara de Lataillade, Zachary Burdette, Daniel Cebul, Nathaniel Edenfield, and Scott Behmer, Anticipating Allies’ Responses to U.S. Retrenchment from Europe: How France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom Might Adapt to Alternative U.S. Approaches. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5006-1.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS