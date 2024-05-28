Anna M. Dowd is a senior international defense researcher at RAND. Her research focuses on transatlantic security and defense, NATO, deterrence, military capabilities, defense strategy and planning, economic security, resilience, defense industrial base and technological innovation.
Previously, she served in several senior positions, including at NATO, European Defence Agency, EU Institute for Security Studies and the Polish Ministry of National Defence. Most recently Dowd was a Principal Officer and Head of Industry Relations at the NATO Communications and Information Agency at the NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium, where she focused on addressing complex policy, strategy and operational challenges at the nexus of national and global security, technology and innovation.
She holds a master’s degree in international economic and political relations from the Warsaw School of Economics. She is also a graduate of a joint program of European Union Studies from the Warsaw School of Economics and Institute d’ Études Politiques (SciencePo), as well as the NATO Executive Development Program.
In addition, she is an adjunct fellow (non-resident) with the Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).