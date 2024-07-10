Since the beginnings of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), RAND has contributed extensive research and recommendations that have informed historic decisions guiding the Alliance's adaptation and transformation. In this timeline, we map notable RAND publications to significant events in NATO's history.

