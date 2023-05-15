Stephanie Pezard is associate research department director, Defense and Political Sciences, and a senior political scientist at RAND. Her research focuses on Arctic security; strategic competition; European security and transatlantic relations; measures short of war; security cooperation and security force assistance; deterrence and use of force; and French defense and security policy.
Prior to joining RAND, Pezard was a researcher with the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey. She was also a visiting scholar at the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, New York and a TAPIR Fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at SAIS/Johns Hopkins University and the RAND Corporation.
Pezard received her Ph.D. in international relations (political science) from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, and her M.A. in contemporary history from the French School of Political Science (Sciences-Po) in Paris.
