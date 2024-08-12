U.S. Armed Forces in the Arctic

Understanding Operating Capabilities in a Challenging Region

Peter W. Gautier, Scott Savitz, Abbie Tingstad, Stephanie Pezard, Yuliya Shokh

ResearchPublished Aug 12, 2024

As one of just eight countries with territory in the Arctic, the United States has considerable interests in the region. It also has a responsibility to prepare and protect U.S. armed forces that may be called on to secure its interests. This panel features insights from a RAND report on the Arctic operating capabilities of U.S. armed forces, as well as a broader discussion about the evolving security environment in the Arctic.

Topics

