U.S. Armed Forces in the Arctic
Understanding Operating Capabilities in a Challenging Region
ResearchPublished Aug 12, 2024
As one of just eight countries with territory in the Arctic, the United States has considerable interests in the region. It also has a responsibility to prepare and protect U.S. armed forces that may be called on to secure its interests. This panel features insights from a RAND report on the Arctic operating capabilities of U.S. armed forces, as well as a broader discussion about the evolving security environment in the Arctic.
