The Scope and Nature of the U.S.-China Competition

Significant debates remain underway on some of the most essential aspects of the U.S. contest with China: the nature of the competitor, the main elements of the competition, a sense of what the competition is truly about, what success looks like, and a theory of success to bring about that end. What is clear is that the United States is dealing with a rival whose dynamism derives not from ideological expansion but from economic development, a growing influence in international institutions and processes, and an increasingly strong position in the fields of science and technology.

The competition is clearly something other than a classic power transition; China is rising relative to the United States but not in a straight-line trajectory. China is not set to dominate world politics. Although China is immense and influential, its horizons are not infinite, and its power is counterbalanced by a variety of factors.

This report is the first of several deliverables in a RAND study on U.S.-China competition, and in this report, the authors offer a clear framework for understanding the elements of the competition and placing that framework in a broader conception of the competition’s nature. To build such a conceptualization, the authors reviewed U.S. and Chinese concepts of national power and statecraft and reexamined earlier RAND research on competition. The authors share their findings and deliver initial recommendations for how the United States can devise a strategy to counter China and gain strategic leverage in the competition.