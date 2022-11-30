Amanda Kerrigan (she/her) is a policy researcher at the RAND corporation. She was previously a research scientist in the China and Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Division at CNA. Her research at CNA focused on the development of the artificial intelligence sector in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and perceptions from the PRC on U.S. military operations and activities worldwide. She was a Fulbright Fellow in China from 2015 to 2016, studying protests in China's health care system. Her other previous professional experiences include working in the China Practice at the Albright Stonebridge Group and collaborating with Johns Hopkins Medicine International. Kerrigan holds a Ph.D. in China studies from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, an M.A. in Chinese politics and diplomacy from Fudan University in Shanghai, and a B.S.F.S. in Asian studies from Georgetown University.
Selected Publications
Marcellino, William, Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, Amanda Kerrigan, Lev Navarre Chao, and Jackson Smith, The Rise of Generative AI and the Coming Era of Social Media Manipulation 3.0: Next-Generation Chinese Astroturfing and Coping with Ubiquitous AI, RAND Corporation (PE-A2679-1), 2023
Amanda Kerrigan and Kevin Pollpeter , The China AI and Autonomy Report, CNA , 2022
Kevin Pollpeter, Amanda Kerrigan, with contributions by Andrew Ilachinski, The PLA and Intelligent Warfare, CNA, 2021
Amanda Kerrigan, Views from the People's Republic of China on US-China Relations since the Beginning of the Biden Administration, CNA, 2021
Amanda Kerrigan, Medical Protests in China: How China's One-Party System Adapts to Social Conflict, Johns Hopkins University, 2018