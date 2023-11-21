The United States and China—Designing a Shared Future

The U.S.-China rivalry is intensifying, causing mistrust and stifling the impacts of Track 1.5 and Track 2 dialogues. The authors of this report review the status of U.S.-China relations, the roster of Track 2 dialogues, the record of such dialogues, and the criteria for successful Track 2 initiatives. They conclude that a new Track 2 effort focused on long-term coexistence is needed to stem the decline in U.S.-China relations.

