Tim McDonald is a post doctoral fellow at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is also a visiting researcher at the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.
His research focuses on approaches to designing and implementing policy strategy for reforming large systems, and applying the methods to socially important systems such as health, the economy, and the national defense. His current projects include analysis of consumer-oriented approaches to changing incentives in the U.S. health care system, and approaches to U.S. strategic competition.
McDonald has a Ph.D. in policy analysis from Pardee RAND, an M.P.P. in business and government from the Harvard Kennedy School and a B.A. in political science from Hamline University.