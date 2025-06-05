United States Army

Research
Sustaining U.S. Army Operations in the Indo-Pacific: Potential Roles of Allies and Partners
Jun 5, 2025
RAND conducts research for the U.S. Army through the RAND Arroyo Center, the Army's sole federally funded research and development center. This work focuses on force structure, modernization priorities, and readiness to meet a wide range of operational demands. By analyzing personnel policy, acquisition programs, and strategic requirements, RAND provides Army leaders and defense officials with insights to sustain and transform the nation's largest military branch.