United States Army

United States Army

RAND conducts research for the U.S. Army through the RAND Arroyo Center, the Army's sole federally funded research and development center. This work focuses on force structure, modernization priorities, and readiness to meet a wide range of operational demands. By analyzing personnel policy, acquisition programs, and strategic requirements, RAND provides Army leaders and defense officials with insights to sustain and transform the nation's largest military branch.

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