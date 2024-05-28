Global Change Research for a More Secure World
Orienting global change science so that it informs national security issues will help us develop interventions that promote social stability and ecological well-being.
Associate Director, Global and Emerging Risks; Senior Policy Researcher
Hila Levy is associate director of RAND Global and Emerging Risks, delivering rigorous and objective public policy research on the most consequential challenges to civilization and global security. She is a former member of the Senior Executive Service, serving as assistant director for International Affairs at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Department of the Interior. She previously served as assistant director for Ocean, Polar, and Natural Security in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, as director for Science, Technology, and Workforce Strategy on the National Security Council, and as a White House Fellow.
In parallel, Levy commands an Air Force Reserve intelligence squadron and is a foreign area officer. She previously served as Arctic and Maritime Policy Advisor for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and has held intelligence analysis and leadership positions at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels, alongside joint and coalition partners in the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, and in support of Special Operations Command Europe and NATO.
Levy holds a D.Phil. in zoology from the University of Oxford, where she was the first Rhodes Scholar from Puerto Rico. She also holds an M.Phil. in military strategy from the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, an M.S. in environmental planning and management from Johns Hopkins University, and an M.St. in historical research and M.Sc. in biology with distinction from the University of Oxford. She earned her B.S. in biology from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
D.Phil. in zoology (molecular ecology), University of Oxford; M.Phil. in military strategy, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies; M.S. in environmental planning and management, Johns Hopkins University; MSc. in biology, University of Oxford; MSt. in historical research, University of Oxford; B.S. in biology, United States Air Force Academy