Overview
Marie Jones is a senior international and defense researcher in RAND's with two decades of Intelligence Community experience leading strategic analysis of Latin America and the Caribbean and providing intelligence support to the national security decision-making process. Prior to joining RAND, she was a Senior National Intelligence Service executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). At ODNI, her roles included serving as the National Intelligence Officer for the Western Hemisphere and as the Vice Chair of the National Intelligence Management Council. She also served at the Defense Intelligence Agency as a senior analyst and manager in roles focused on counter-narcotics trafficking in Latin America and the Caribbean. At RAND, her projects have examined U.S. policy on migration across the US southwest border, the applicability of crowdsourced forecasting to the Intelligence Community and Defense Intelligence Enterprise, and the national security implications of AI.