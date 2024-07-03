This article describes and compares the views and behaviors of parents with children 0-6 years old from Casablanca, Morocco, the US, and the UK on early parental engagement.

Our research suggests that COVID-19 will significantly increase the risk of civil conflict in African countries. We estimate this effect will, in turn, have negative global repercussions via international trade losses.

This report explores where the United States, China, and Russia may be competing for influence in secondary theaters; where and why competition might turn to conflict; what form that conflict might take; and implications for the United States.

When conflict in Sudan did not end after the 2005 peace agreement, the international community fell into a familiar pattern of never-ending negotiations. But conflict resolution focused on agreements that split power between armed groups rarely leads to sustainable peace. The effects of such misbegotten efforts are plain to see.

Both terrorism and coups are on the rise in the Sahel. To reverse this troubling trend, the United States could ramp up support aimed at improving security governance, professionalizing militaries, and strongly sanctioning all forms of military takeovers in the region. This would require a real shift from the current U.S. security approach in the region.

Why do states initiate costly wars when the risk posed by terrorism appears marginal? We present two explanations and empirical evidence.

This case study features the efforts of the Queen Rania Foundation in Jordan to contextualize and mobilize the Education Endowment Foundation's Teaching and Learning Toolkit for a Middle East and North Africa audience.

This report explores the potential for competition and conflict among the United States, China, and Russia in Africa; where and why competition might turn into conflict; what form that conflict might take; and the implications for the United States.

While the national security community often focuses on strategic competition between the United States and its near-peer adversaries, the conflict in Sudan is a good reminder that regional powers are also engaged in competition for influence and resources.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu recently sought the Nigerian national legislature's backing for a possible military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to turn back a coup that toppled the government of Niger. An ECOWAS intervention would have a better chance of succeeding if other nations joined the effort.

African immigrants (AI) are the fastest growing group of immigrants to the U.S. however, their health and health practices remains poorly characterized. This study aimed to describe their health profile.

This report presents an analysis of the pathways from climate change to conflict and how that relationship is unfolding in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The authors analyze a new project finance dataset on China's development-funded artificial intelligence (AI) export projects — adding interview-based country case studies — to better understand China's AI exports and their impact on developing countries.

Worldwide, there have been nine executive coups over the past decade. U.S. institutions and democratic norms survived a major test on January 6, 2021, but a host of reforms are needed to lower the risk of future executive coups. And international supporters of democracy must step up and provide more robust responses.

The effect of GC-CCP on alter CC prevention advocacy is enhanced by increased alter knowledge pertaining to CC prevention, causes, and treatment and suggests this may be key for diffusion of intervention effects on increased CC prevention advocacy throughout a social network.

This study aims to examine the prevalence and predictors of depressive symptoms among adult household members of patients with major depressive disorder in Neno District, Malawi.

Botswana has an adult HIV prevalence of 20.8% and annual incidence of 0.2%. We aimed to evaluate current practices and advance recommendations for treatment partners (informal adherence supporters) for people with HIV in Botswana.

While safe areas are intuitively attractive, their effectiveness depends on the resources and resolve of the implementing forces, rules of engagement, and geography.

Climate stress will become more intense and frequent throughout CENTCOM's area of operations. CENTCOM may be called upon less to fight wars and more to airdrop humanitarian supplies or evacuate people from disaster zones. It should also plan to contribute to stability operations in the region.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo faces a series of seemingly intractable issues that have left much of its population in poverty and servitude to multinational mining interests. International engagement and research could help.

To assist Teach For All (TFALL) network partners in understanding their performance, RAND researchers are evaluating TFALL programs in developing countries. The researchers conducted a two-year mixed-methods study of the Teach For Nigeria program.

The women of Sudan are ready to help design a peace movement that protects themselves and their children. Support from international actors and the African diaspora could go a long way in creating space for them to play a central role in Sudan's future.

A cross-sectional analysis was conducted with baseline data from 210 persons living with HIV who enrolled in a trial of an HIV prevention advocacy training program in Kampala, Uganda.

In this video, RAND researchers discuss Africa's importance as a core national security interest of the United States, its geopolitical significance, and its connection to the broader global economy.

