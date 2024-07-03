Multimedia
Factoring Africa into U.S. Security Policy
Jul 3, 2024
Africa, the world's second-largest, second-most-populous continent, is also the most environmentally diverse, politically divided, and economically underdeveloped. RAND research has not treated Africa as a monolith but has focused on regional and national trends—such as global health, maritime violence and piracy, and the spread of radical Islam—while situating Africa's many political conflicts and need for economic growth within a global context.