Biosecurity in the Age of AI: Q&A with Steph Guerra

Steph Guerra is an expert in AI, security, and biotechnology. The question that drives her work at RAND may be one of the most consequential for this moment in the AI era: How can we harness the full potential of AI for science and medicine—but also ensure it never helps anyone build a biological weapon?

Her career began in the lab. She's a molecular biologist by training whose earliest research focused on preventing cancer. But she's been working on issues of AI safety since long before “large language model” was a household term. She now leads RAND's portfolio of research at the intersection of AI and biotechnology.

In a recent study, Guerra and a team of researchers tested so-called “open-weight” AI models. These models are made publicly available for anyone to download, run, and modify. That can make them more transparent and accessible than hosted models like Claude or ChatGPT. But it also creates concerns about how they could be misused.

What did you find in your study of open-weight models and biosecurity risks?

It's important to say, first, that these open-weight models are a central part of the AI ecosystem. They support open research; they allow organizations or people to deploy their own models without relying on third parties. But there are some potential downsides. Once they're released, their developers can no longer enforce safety controls, and the underlying model can be customized for beneficial or potentially harmful purposes.

We evaluated a few different open-weight models. We found that their capabilities are quite comparable to those of frontier models. But we also found that tampering with them to remove their safeguards was actually pretty trivial and low-cost. Obtaining a highly capable open-weight model, and then removing the safeguards that tell it to refuse certain questions, is within reach of many capable actors.

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Does that mean someone could use these models to help plan a biological attack?

Just getting information out of a model is one small step on what would be a long pathway to carrying out an attack. A bad actor would still have to obtain the materials; design, build, and test the biological agent; weaponize it; and then release it. There are technical, operational, and motivational barriers along that entire pathway.

One of the real challenges we have is that it's difficult to assess how an AI model could help. Could it motivate someone to cause harm? Could it help with the technical aspects, using the appropriate tools to design and enhance an agent? We can all agree that people should not be able to use AI models to develop a bioweapon. But it's really hard to test the end-to-end risk of that. And so we rely on these snapshots that our team and others build to understand where and how a bad actor could use AI.

What are some practical steps that AI developers can take to reduce the risk?

The ideal would be to build safeguards that are tamper-resistant. There has been some work on that, but it's unclear whether we'll ever be able to get there. If you think about it, closed-weight models are not tamper-free either. We always have to assume there will be ways to circumvent any single intervention put in place.

So then what does an effective biosecurity strategy look like?

You need to create friction along the entire pathway. Our team looked at this problem and just recently developed a multi-layered strategy that would prevent a pandemic-scale biological attack.

It has four key theories of defense. One is managing access to information through things like stronger model safeguards and managed access programs. The second is preventing bad actors from getting access to the materials they would need to create a biological weapon, the DNA and RNA, such as through gene synthesis screening. The third is detecting misuse early through real-time monitoring. And the fourth is being able to rapidly respond to and attribute an attack, to deter a nefarious actor from attempting one in the first place.

Model safeguards might stop a lone actor, but by themselves, they won't slow down a sophisticated state with a bioweapons program. Early detection, early attribution—that deterrence layer—might. That's the challenge. There's never going to be a single silver-bullet solution that can stop all threats. We need all of these layers.

Model safeguards might stop a lone actor, but by themselves, they won't slow down a sophisticated state with a bioweapons program.

How do you avoid stifling legitimate research while still preventing malicious uses?

Biology is a dual-use endeavor. The same AI capabilities that might cause harm could also be incredibly useful for developing medical innovations. The goal here is managed access and not blanket prohibitions. It's to precisely define who a legitimate user is and then ensure those individuals have access to the most powerful tools and data they need.

There are some useful precedents. There are managed-access frameworks to address privacy and security concerns with human genome data, for example. It doesn't foreclose legitimate research, but it also doesn't put the data out there for anyone to misuse. Part of our philosophy at RAND is that the scientific community needs to be part of developing the solutions. AI safeguards are only going to work if they preserve meaningful utility for beneficial research.

Was there a moment in your career that put you on the path to doing what you do now?

A few years ago, I was part of a small federal team doing red-teaming experiments with AI models. I was watching these models answer questions about biological attacks, and they were providing really creative, useful information, fluently, and with a lot of confidence. And I remember it just struck me: We needed to be doing a lot more to monitor and track these risks.

I started my career as a cancer biologist. And I kept running into this reality that we pour years and resources into developing treatments, but not as much into preventing cancer in the first place. So this idea of focusing on prevention, on getting ahead of risks so we're not scrambling to respond later, has just followed me through my career.