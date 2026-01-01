RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors

The Board of Advisors plays a crucial, active role in the life of the ICJ. Composed of a balanced group of plaintiffs' lawyers, defense lawyers, judicial officers, insurers, representatives from other industries and from consumer and labor groups, it advises the staff on the development of new research projects, consults researchers on issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and helps to build support for the Institute and its mission.

Board members include senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars.

List updated May 2026