RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors

The Board of Advisors plays a crucial, active role in the life of the ICJ. Composed of a balanced group of plaintiffs' lawyers, defense lawyers, judicial officers, insurers, representatives from other industries and from consumer and labor groups, it advises the staff on the development of new research projects, consults researchers on issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and helps to build support for the Institute and its mission.

Board members include senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars.

List updated May 2026

  • Carolyn B. Kuhl

    Judge, Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

    Chair

  • Sean Carney

    Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

    Vice Chair

  • Richard E. Anderson

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Doctors Company

  • André Birotte Jr.

    District Judge, U.S. District Court, Central District of California

  • Christopher Bogart

    Chief Executive Officer, Burford Capital

  • James L. Brown

    Professor Emeritus, Center for Consumer Affairs, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

  • Robert A. Clifford

    Founder and Senior Partner, Clifford Law Offices

  • Yafit Cohn

    Chief Sustainability Officer and Group General Counsel, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

  • Dan C. Dunmoyer

    President and CEO, California Building Industry Association

  • Kenneth R. Feinberg

    Founder and Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC

  • Deborah E. Greenspan

    Partner, Blank Rome LLP

  • Deborah R. Hensler

    Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution, Stanford Law School

  • Patrick E. Higginbotham

    Senior Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

  • Edmund C. Kenealy

    Executive Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Enterprise Legal, Liberty Mutual Insurance

  • Jeff Kichaven

    Principal Mediator, Jeff Kichaven Commercial Mediation

  • Daniel Levin

    Co-managing Partner, Munger Tolles & Olson LLP

  • Chris Lovrien

    Partner, Jones Day

  • Matthew McNicholas

    Managing Partner, McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

  • Lawrence F. Metz

    Senior Managing Director and General Counsel, Octave Specialty Group, Inc.

  • Keesha-Lu Mitra

    Senior Vice President and General Counsel, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

  • Michael R. Nelson

    Chairman and Founder, QuantivRisk, Inc.

  • Andrew J. Pinkes

    Independent Director and Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company

  • Teresa Wynn Roseborough

    Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, RAND

  • Yona Rozen

    Deputy General Counsel, AFL-CIO

  • David Stringer

    Chief Legal Officer, The Progressive Corporation

  • Sabrina H. Strong

    Partner, O'Melveny & Myers LLP

  • Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila

    Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group LLP

  • John R. Tunheim

    District Judge, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota

  • Dennis P. Wallace

    Partner, Ahmuty, Demers & McManus

  • Aviva Wein

    Assistant General Counsel, Johnson & Johnson