RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors
The Board of Advisors plays a crucial, active role in the life of the ICJ. Composed of a balanced group of plaintiffs' lawyers, defense lawyers, judicial officers, insurers, representatives from other industries and from consumer and labor groups, it advises the staff on the development of new research projects, consults researchers on issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and helps to build support for the Institute and its mission.
Board members include senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars.
List updated May 2026
Carolyn B. Kuhl
Judge, Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los AngelesChair
Sean Carney
Partner, Sidley Austin LLPVice Chair
Richard E. Anderson
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Doctors Company
André Birotte Jr.
District Judge, U.S. District Court, Central District of California
Christopher Bogart
Chief Executive Officer, Burford Capital
James L. Brown
Professor Emeritus, Center for Consumer Affairs, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Robert A. Clifford
Founder and Senior Partner, Clifford Law Offices
Yafit Cohn
Chief Sustainability Officer and Group General Counsel, The Travelers Companies, Inc.
Dan C. Dunmoyer
President and CEO, California Building Industry Association
Kenneth R. Feinberg
Founder and Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC
Deborah E. Greenspan
Partner, Blank Rome LLP
Deborah R. Hensler
Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution, Stanford Law School
Patrick E. Higginbotham
Senior Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
Edmund C. Kenealy
Executive Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Enterprise Legal, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Jeff Kichaven
Principal Mediator, Jeff Kichaven Commercial Mediation
Daniel Levin
Co-managing Partner, Munger Tolles & Olson LLP
Chris Lovrien
Partner, Jones Day
Matthew McNicholas
Managing Partner, McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP
Lawrence F. Metz
Senior Managing Director and General Counsel, Octave Specialty Group, Inc.
Keesha-Lu Mitra
Senior Vice President and General Counsel, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Michael R. Nelson
Chairman and Founder, QuantivRisk, Inc.
Andrew J. Pinkes
Independent Director and Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company
Teresa Wynn Roseborough
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, RAND
Yona Rozen
Deputy General Counsel, AFL-CIO
David Stringer
Chief Legal Officer, The Progressive Corporation
Sabrina H. Strong
Partner, O'Melveny & Myers LLP
Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila
Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group LLP
John R. Tunheim
District Judge, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota
Dennis P. Wallace
Partner, Ahmuty, Demers & McManus
Aviva Wein
Assistant General Counsel, Johnson & Johnson