Tim Winders
Vice President, Information Services and Chief Information Officer
Expertise
Tim Winders is vice president of Information Services and chief information officer at RAND. He leads the organization's technology strategy and operations to support its mission of improving policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. With over 30 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit sectors, he specializes in driving digital transformation, operational integration, and strategic growth, always with a focus on empowering people and enabling impact.
Prior to joining RAND, Winders spent a decade at Purdue University and Purdue University Northwest, where he played a central role in unifying IT organizations across campuses, supporting advanced research computing, and building a new university. As Deputy CIO, he managed enterprise-wide technology initiatives, multi-million dollar budgets, and innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and digital transformation. His leadership delivered operational efficiencies, cost savings, and improved services for faculty, students, and staff.
Throughout his career, Winders has been recognized for fostering trust-based relationships across diverse stakeholders, including executive teams, researchers, students, and community partners. He believes in transparent, compassionate leadership and creating inclusive environments where teams are empowered to innovate and grow. Whether leading large-scale technology modernization, mentoring future leaders, or advancing research, he strives to bring people together to achieve shared goals and create lasting, positive impact.
His work reflects a deep commitment to collaboration, operational excellence, and ethical stewardship of resources in service of advancing research and improving society.
Winders has a Ph.D. in technology, leadership, and innovation from Purdue University.
Education
Ph.D. in technology, leadership, and innovation, Purdue University; M.S.B. in information technology management, Johns Hopkins University; B.A. in biology, Johns Hopkins University