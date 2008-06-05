Eric Peltz is senior vice president of Finance and Operations at RAND. He oversees RAND International, Corporate Planning, and enterprise functions to include External Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Information Services, and Workplace Services, which encompasses Facilities, Real Estate, and Security. He has wide ranging RAND experience as a researcher, in research management, and in the management of corporate services and operations. Through the course of his career at RAND, he has served as vice president of Research Services and Operations with responsibility for several enterprise functions, as associate director of RAND's National Security Research Division (NSRD), and as director of the Army Research Division Logistics Program, NSRD's logistics research, the RAND Supply Chain Policy Center, and NSRD's International Security and Defense Policy Center. While serving in these research management roles, Peltz continued to conduct research and led a broad range of projects on military global responsiveness, supply chain and logistics management, and fleet management.
Prior to joining RAND, he held management positions at Chrysler and served in the U.S. Army. He holds an M.S.E. in industrial and operations engineering and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan, and a B.S.E. in systems engineering from the U.S. Military Academy.
Selected Publications
