Overview
Jennifer Gould is vice president for Communications and External Affairs at RAND. A member of RAND’s executive team, she directs the organization’s communications strategies to engage key audiences with RAND’s people and ideas. Gould oversees media relations and public affairs, congressional relations, web and social media, design and multimedia, research communications, editorial and production, and corporate communications and brand, including internal and executive communications.
Gould previously served as vice president, chief of staff at RAND for more than a decade, supporting two RAND presidents in advancing their organizational strategy, spearheading key initiatives, and directing executive communications and internal communications. She launched RAND's NextGen initiative which connects emerging policy leaders with RAND's people and ideas through unique partnerships, experiences, and digital communications. And from 2019 to 2023, Gould led RAND's diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy and programs.
Gould began her career at RAND in strategic communications where she led initiatives to improve awareness, understanding, and support of RAND's mission and accomplishments among its many constituencies. Prior to joining RAND, Gould was an attorney in the corporate department of a California law firm.
Gould received her J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her A.B. in sociology from Princeton University.