Overview
Nancy Staudt is the Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School and a vice president at RAND.
A nationally recognized scholar in tax, tax policy, and empirical legal studies, Staudt previously served as the dean and Howard and Caroline Cayne Distinguished Professor at Washington University School of Law. During her tenure, the law school moved up in its ranking, becoming #16 in the country. Staudt raised over $100 million to increase scholarships for students, extend the school’s clinical and experiential programming, and expand the number of named professorships.
Staudt is lauded for her efforts to advance diversity and promote a more inclusive campus environment at Washington University. She coedited The Crisis of Race in Higher Education in 2017, a collection of writings devoted to the issue of access, bias, and opportunity in university settings, and helped launch a statewide task force on racial justice.
Prior to Washington University, Staudt was vice dean for faculty and academic affairs at the Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California (USC) and was the inaugural holder of the Edward G. Lewis Chair in Law and Public Policy. She also served as the founding codirector of USC’s Schwarzenegger Institute of State and Global Policy
She is the author or coauthor of a number of books and articles in leading journals and university presses.
Staudt holds a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy, a J.D. from the University of Minnesota, and a B.A. from Ohio State University.
Research Focus
Previous PositionsDean of the Washington University School of Law
Recent Media Appearances
Interviews: The Portia Project