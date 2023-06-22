Overview
Robert M. Case is vice president and general counsel at the RAND Corporation, serving also as the organization's corporate secretary and ethics and compliance officer. He oversees the legal services, corporate secretary, and ethics and compliance functions that comprise RAND's office of the general counsel.
Case has more than two decades of broad-based legal experience, with particular emphasis in government contracts and grants, business agreements, commercial contracts, intellectual property rights and licensing, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, employment law, and litigation.
Case rejoined RAND in October 2018, having previously served as associate general counsel from 2013 to 2015. During his time away from RAND, he served as senior vice president and general counsel for an innovative subsidiary of an Alaska Native Corporation operating as a diversified environmental, industrial, and commercial services provider. In that role, he was responsible for the legal, ethics, labor negotiations, contracts, and corporate governance functions of the organization during a period of rapid growth and acquisition activity.
He previously served as deputy counsel at Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne (United Technologies Corporation), and before that as a litigation department associate.
Case is licensed by the State Bar of California. He earned his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco, and his B.S. in business administration from the University of Southern California. He also has a M.S in quality systems management.