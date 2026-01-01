Advisory Board
List updated May 2026
Lieutenant Colonel Jordan Becker
Director, Social Sciences Research Lab, United States Military Academy
Lieutenant Colonel Jordan Becker is an assistant professor of international relations at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, where he teaches courses in international security, international relations, and comparative politics in the Department of Social Sciences. Additionally, he serves as director of the Social Sciences Research Lab. Becker’s research focuses on the political economy of security, European politics, and transatlantic security. He has published articles on transatlantic burden-sharing, the political economy of European security, and China-Europe-U.S. strategic interactions. Becker holds a Ph.D. in war studies from King’s College London and master’s degrees from Sciences Po and Columbia University. He is also a research fellow at the Brussels School of Governance and the Ecole Militaire and Sciences Po in Paris.
Kathryn (Casey) Bouskill
Senior Researcher for Reliability Engineering, MetaKathryn (Casey) Bouskill is a senior researcher for Reliability Engineering at Meta. In addition, Bouskill is an adjunct social scientist at RAND where she studies a range of public health topics. She has a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in anthropology and an M.P.H. in epidemiology from Emory University.
Julie Bronstein
Chief Financial Officer, Epstein Family Foundation
Julie Bronstein is an experienced nonprofit leader and philanthropist. A graduate of Scripps College with a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California, she has spent the majority of her career working in nonprofit organizations focused on health, education, and community improvement. As managing executive director of development at UC San Diego, Bronstein oversees the Health Board of Advisors and fundraises for health sciences. Bronstein serves on the boards of the La Jolla Community Foundation and Hillel of the Claremont Colleges and previously served as an elected trustee of the San Dieguito Union High School District. In addition, Bronstein is a volunteer adviser for the Autism Tree Project Foundation.
Jeremy Butler
Director of Operations, Afghanistan War CommissionJeremy Butler is the director of operations for the Afghanistan War Commission. Prior to joining the Commission, he spent nine years in the veterans advocacy space, including serving as CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Chief Growth Officer of We The Veterans and Military Families. He currently sits on the board of both organizations as well as on the board of Veterans for All Voters. He is a Captain in the Navy Reserve assigned to the headquarters of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Butler is a graduate of the Naval War College in Newport, RI and Knox College in Galesburg, IL.
Carolyn Clancy, M.D., MACP
Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks, Veterans Health AdministrationCarolyn Clancy serves as the assistant under secretary for health (AUSH) for Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks (DEAN), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), effective July 22, 2018. The office of the DEAN fosters collaboration and knowledge transfer with facility-based educators, researchers and clinicians within VA, and between VA and its affiliates. Prior to her current position, she served as the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the second-largest cabinet department, with a $246 billion budget and over 424,000 employees serving in VA medical centers, clinics, benefits offices, and national cemeteries, overseeing the development and implementation of enterprise-wide policies, programs, activities, and special interests. She also served as the VHA Executive in Charge, with the authority to perform the functions and duties of the Under Secretary for Health, directing a health care system with a $68 billion annual budget, overseeing the delivery of care to more than 9 million enrolled veterans. Previously, she served as the interim under secretary for health from 2014–2015. Clancy also served as the VHA AUSH for organizational excellence, overseeing VHA’s performance, quality, safety, risk management, systems engineering, auditing, oversight, ethics, and accreditation programs, as well as 10 years as the director of Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. She is a highly experienced and nationally recognized physician executive. Clancy is a general internist and health services researcher, a graduate of Boston College and the University of Massachusetts Medical School. She holds an academic appointment at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and serves as senior associate editor, Health Services Research Journal. She has contributed to eight academic textbooks and authored, co-authored and provided invited commentary in more than 225 scholarly journal articles. She served as member of the National Quality Forum’s Board of Directors, Chair of the AQA Alliance and served on the Board of Governors for the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and was presented with the 2014 Quality Champion Award from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. She was also named as an Honorary Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and was selected as the 2015 Outstanding Federal Executive of the Year by Disabled American Veterans. In 2018, she was selected as one of the Top 50 Physician Executives by Modern Healthcare, and in 2019, she was identified as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives by Modern Healthcare. She was also awarded the 2023 Primary Care Collaborative’s (PCC) prestigious Barbara Stanfield Award.
Senator Elizabeth Dole
Chair of the Board, Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Represented by Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Senator Elizabeth Dole graduated with distinction from Duke University, earned a law degree from Harvard Law School, and a M.A. in teaching from Harvard University. She served as deputy to the special assistant for consumer affairs during the Nixon administration. Her resume includes six years as a member of the Federal Trade Commission and two years as assistant to President Reagan for Public Liaison. In 1983, she became the first woman to be appointed U.S. Secretary of Transportation. She later served as U.S. Secretary of Labor. In 1991, Dole became only the second woman since founder Clara Barton in 1881 to serve as president of the American Red Cross. Following the Red Cross, she sought the Republican nomination in the 2000 United States presidential election. Elected in 2002, Dole became the first woman to represent North Carolina in the United States Senate. In 2012, she founded the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to raise awareness and support for military and veteran caregivers, the spouses, parents, and loved ones caring for America’s wounded warriors at home.
Dan Epstein
Executive Chairman and Founder, The ConAm Group
Dan Epstein is the founder of The ConAm Group, headquartered in San Diego. The ConAm Group is among the top privately owned apartment management/ownership/development firms in the country and presently operates approximately 50,000 apartments throughout the United States. In addition to its management activities, ConAm is developing apartments and mixed-use projects in the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles. Epstein serves on the board of trustees for the University of Southern California (USC), the board of councilors of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and he serves as chairman of the advisory committee of USC Viterbi’s Epstein Department of Industrial and System’s Engineering. Epstein is also on the board of trustees for Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Research Institute, the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Foundation, and the California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) Foundation Board. CSUSM recently awarded Epstein with an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. He has received USC Viterbi’s Distinguished Alumni Award, the USC Alumni Association’s Alumni Service Award, and the USC Asa V. Call Alumni Achievement Award. Ernst & Young named him San Diego’s Entrepreneur of the Year for the real estate industry. He is a member of UCSD Rady School Dean’s Advisory Council and a member of the Chief Executives Organization and the Young Presidents Organization. He graduated from the Viterbi School at USC in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
Secretary Chuck Hagel
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel served as the 24th Secretary of Defense from 2013 to 2015. He is the only Vietnam veteran and enlisted combat veteran to serve as Secretary of Defense. He represented the state of Nebraska in the U.S. Senate for two terms from 1997 to 2009. In the Senate, Hagel was a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Intelligence Committees. Previously, Hagel was co-chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, deputy administrator of the Veterans Administration, a distinguished professor at Georgetown University, chairman of the Atlantic Council, chairman of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Advisory Committee, co-chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Corporate Council, president and CEO of the USO, president and CEO of the Private Sector Council, and co-founder of Vanguard Cellular Systems, Inc. Hagel serves on the RAND Corporation’s board of trustees, among other current commitments including senior adviser to GALLUP; distinguished statesman at the Atlantic Council; centennial scholar, Georgetown Walsh School of Foreign Service; distinguished scholar, University of Nebraska at Omaha; board of directors of the Public Broadcasting Service; advisory board member of Corsair Capital; director and founding member of the American Security Project; and advisory board chairman of the HillVets veterans organization. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.