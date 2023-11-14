RAND Employment Policies

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy

President's Statement for Fiscal Year 2024

RAND is a federal contractor subject to Executive Order 11246, Section 4212 of the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974, as amended (VEVRAA) and Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended (Section 503) and, as such, has developed and implemented Affirmative Action Plans to support our commitment to the principles of Equal Employment Opportunity. These Affirmative Action Plans complement RAND's organization-wide focus on ensuring RAND is accessible and welcoming to persons of all backgrounds, particularly those who identify as part of disadvantaged or vulnerable groups. We therefore ask all associates, at every level, to commit themselves to helping make RAND a shining example of a workplace that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

It is our policy that we will:

Recruit, hire, train, and promote persons in all job titles, and ensure that all other personnel actions are administered, without regard to race, religion or creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex (including pregnancy; childbirth; and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age over 40 years, military or veteran status, or any other legally protected condition or characteristic protected under federal, state, or local law, as well as citizenship status, i and caste, when such conduct is prohibited by law, and will ensure that all employment decisions are based only on valid job requirements.

Invite all individuals with disabilities and protected veterans to identify themselves to RAND pursuant to the administration of Section 503, and the affirmative action provisions of VEVRAA. Choosing to self-identify is voluntary. This information or refusal to provide it will not subject applicants or employees to any adverse treatment.

Take affirmative action to employ and advance in employment minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Extend our best efforts in all the communities in which we operate to identify and develop broad sources of applicants and to promote the fair and effective use of such sources in all of our employment activities.

Consistent with legal requirement and RAND's policies: Provide reasonable accommodation to the known physical or mental disabilities of an otherwise qualified individual with a disability, or disabled veteran employee or applicant for employment. Anyone needing such an accommodation may request it at any time from the contacts in Human Resources listed at the end of this policy, or from their supervisor, recruiter or hiring manager. Making a request for an accommodation will not subject an individual to any adverse treatment. Engage in an interactive process to discuss appropriate accommodations that will permit individuals to perform the essential functions of the position. Reasonable accommodations may include assisting in the completion of the application, making appropriate changes to the workplace, job content, work schedules, company practices or procedures necessary to provide an otherwise qualified person the opportunity to perform the essential functions of a particular job without causing RAND undue hardship. Provide reasonable accommodations for employees who are pregnant or breastfeeding in accordance with applicable laws. In addition, RAND will consider requests for accommodations in circumstances where such may help employees perform their job duties, even if not legally required. Make efforts to reasonably accommodate religious observances or practices of employees to the extent that such accommodations do not create undue hardship on RAND's operations. Treat all complaints of discrimination or harassment with due seriousness, investigate them promptly and resolve them appropriately. Complaint procedures outlined in RAND's policy on Prevention of Harassment, Discrimination, and Retaliation shall apply to complaints made under this policy. Retaliation against any employee or applicant for making a complaint or participating in an investigation will not be tolerated.



Further, employees and applicants shall not be subjected to harassment, intimidation, threats, coercion or discrimination because they have engaged in or may engage in any of the following activities: (1) filing a complaint; (2) assisting or participating in an investigation, compliance evaluation, hearing, or any other activity related to the administration of the affirmative action provisions of section 503, VEVRAA, the Americans with Disabilities Act (including amendments) (ADA), or any other federal, state or local law requiring equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities or protected veterans; (3) opposing any act or practice made unlawful by section 503, VEVRAA, or their implementing regulations in this part, or the ADA, or any other federal, state or local law requiring equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities or protected veterans; or (4) exercising any other right protected by section 503, VEVRAA or their implementing regulations, or the ADA, or any other federal, state or local law requiring equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities or protected veterans.

RAND's Affirmative Action Program contains an audit and reporting system which enables us to measure the effectiveness of our program, indicate any need for remedial action, determine the degree to which our objectives have been attained, determine whether protected veterans and individuals with disabilities have had the opportunity to participate in company-sponsored activities, measure our compliance with the program's specific obligations, and document actions taken to comply with these obligations. The effectiveness of our Affirmative Action Program is regularly communicated to all supervisory personnel.

It will continue to be the responsibility of all supervisory personnel to implement RAND's Equal Employment Opportunity Policy and Affirmative Action Program. Lester Arnold, RAND's Vice President of Human Resources, has primary responsibility for the implementation of this policy and the coordination of our Affirmative Action Plans, and he reports directly to me in this capacity. Lara Barlow-Paules, Human Resources Business Partner, serves as RAND's EEO Affairs Coordinator and supports Lester in this responsibility. Employees or applicants may view the relevant portions of our Affirmative Action Plan during regular business hours by contacting Human Resources.

As the President and CEO of RAND, I am honored to have the opportunity to again state my and RAND's commitment to the principles of Affirmation Action and Equal Employment Opportunity. RAND is an institution dedicated to helping to improve policy and decisionmaking through research, analysis, and education. We recognize diversity as an essential operating principle supporting our mission and are committed to fostering a diverse staff and an inclusive workplace. We believe that diversity reinforces RAND's core values of quality and objectivity by promoting creativity, deepening understanding of the practical effects of policy, and assuring multiple viewpoints and perspectives.

Jason Matheny

President and CEO, RAND

Santa Monica: Nick Bacon, Director, Human Resources Services (310) 393-0411

Washington: Lester Arnold, Vice President, Human Resources or Camille Smith, Human Resources Business Partner (703) 413-1100

Pittsburgh/Boston/Other Locations: Lara Barlow-Paules, Human Resources Business Partner (412) 683-2300

