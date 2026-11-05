Parent Comfort With Artificial Intelligence-Led Behavioral Therapy for Their Child
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 5, 2026Published in: JAMA Pediatrics, pages E1-E3 (November 2026). DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2026.4939
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 5, 2026Published in: JAMA Pediatrics, pages E1-E3 (November 2026). DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2026.4939
Shortages in pediatric behavioral health services have increased interest in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for support, and platforms that offer to deliver these services are increasingly accessible to children and adolescents. In a 2025 national survey, 19.2% of US youth aged 12 to 21 years reported using AI chatbots for mental health advice, often without disclosure to parents or clinicians. Pediatric behavioral therapy requires clinical evaluation, family involvement, safety planning, and clear escalation procedures. The American Psychological Association has cautioned that adolescent AI use raises concerns about developmental vulnerability, inaccurate health information, and privacy. Parents’ views may inform how AI-led behavioral therapy is governed for children, yet parent comfort with this approach is unknown.
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