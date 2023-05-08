Ryan K. McBain is a policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He focuses on the design and evaluation of health policies and programs meant to reach vulnerable populations—including those coping with mental health conditions, HIV/AIDS, homelessness, and poverty. To achieve this, McBain has utilized a wide range of methodologies, including econometric approaches for quasi-experimental analysis, cost-effectiveness analysis, and decision analytic models, as well as key informant interviews and focus group discussions. Internationally, McBain has worked with the World Bank, World Health Organization, Harvard University and Partners In Health, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti. McBain holds a D.Sc. and M.Sc. in global health with concentrations in health economics and policy analysis from Harvard University, as well as a B.A. in psychology from Gordon College and Oxford University in the United Kingdom.
Selected Publications
