Problematic Generative AI Use
The Next Frontier of Problematic Usage of the Internet
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: The Lancet Psychiatry, Volume 13, No. 12, pages 980-982 (December 2026). DOI: 10.1016/S2215-0366(26)00342-1
The Next Frontier of Problematic Usage of the Internet
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: The Lancet Psychiatry, Volume 13, No. 12, pages 980-982 (December 2026). DOI: 10.1016/S2215-0366(26)00342-1
The internet has become an integral part of modern society and everyday life. However, for some individuals, the internet can be a source of disruption and functional impairment that warrants clinical attention. The Lancet Psychiatry Commission on Global Action on Problematic Usage of the Internet (PUI) represents a timely and important step in bringing attention to the ongoing public health issue of PUI. The Commission discusses the utility of PUI as an umbrella concept encompassing diverse patterns of online behaviour, which facilitates coordinated research efforts. Although different PUI subtypes share important features, there is substantial heterogeneity in high-risk features, with potential implications for clinical outcomes.
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