Three Essays on High School Social Studies Coursetaking

Little is known about students’ high school social studies coursetaking. Prior work has left largely unexplored which students take which courses and why; the extent to which state and local policy mechanisms shape enrollment patterns; and, ultimately, the extent to which students’ coursetaking matters for their college, career, and civic outcomes. The author explores these issues in three essays.

In the first essay, the author investigates differences in students’ high school social studies coursetaking by state and finds that enrollment rates in some courses vary widely, while enrollment rates in world and U.S. history courses are consistently high.

In the second essay, the author investigates the extent to which sorting students into certain math courses predicts students’ subsequent advanced placement (AP) social studies coursetaking. The author finds that sorting students is not associated with the share of students enrolled in more-rigorous social studies courses and that high-achieving social studies students sorted into low math tracks underenroll in AP social studies.

In the third essay, the author asks whether the number or nature of the courses that students take matter for their subsequent civic outcomes and finds a positive association between the total amount of social studies credits earned and students’ likelihood of spending time volunteering. How students earn those credits might matter. For example, earning greater shares of credits in world history courses is positively associated with students’ likelihood of volunteering, while earning more credits in government courses is positively associated with students’ likelihood of being registered to vote.